A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” that took the lives of two men and wounded three others earlier this month in north Etobicoke, police say.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on June 2 in Rexdale.

Police say that a group of men were gathered outside North Albion Collegiate Institute following a soccer game when at least two suspects got out of a vehicle and began shooting “indiscriminately.”

During a news conference on Monday, Det. Sgt. Philip Campbell said that the teen was taken into custody following a stolen vehicle investigation a few hours later.

He has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

The additional charges relate to four other people who police say were in the parking lot at the time, but were not struck by gunfire.

“(The victims) were playing games and enjoying each other’s company. There was no known connection between the men and the suspects,” Campbell said.

Toronto police previously said two men in a newer-model, dark-coloured pick-up truck pulled into the parking lot of the high school and fired upwards of 50 shots before fleeing the scene.

Delroy “George” Parkes, 61, of Maple, died shortly after the shooting, while and 46-year-old Toronto resident Seymour Gibbs succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Campbell said that of the three men who were injured, one of them has “life-altering” injuries.

Police continue to look for at least one additional suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.