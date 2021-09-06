19-year-old woman rushed to hospital after being shot in Brampton
(file photo)
Share:
Published Monday, September 6, 2021 4:24PM EDT
A 19-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Brampton.
Police said they were called just after 3 p.m. to the Ardglen and Wilton drives area.
The victim was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said.
According to police, the shooter fled on foot.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.
More to come.