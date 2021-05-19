50-year-old woman rushed to trauma centre after being shot in Brampton
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 8:25PM EDT
A 50-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being shot in a Brampton home, authorities say.
Police were called to the Gore Road and Don Minaker Drive area just at 7:30 p.m. after a woman was shot in a home.
The woman has serious injuries was taken to trauma centre. Police said she is in a stable condition.
A dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area following the shooting, police said.
This is a developing story. More information to come.