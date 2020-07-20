Toronto police officers have laid 53 charges after 11 firearms, 11,000 rounds of ammunition and hundreds of grams of crack cocaine, heroin and crystal meth were seized last week.

Officers with 11 Divison’s major crime unit, community response unit and emergency task force executed two search warrants in Toronto on July 14.

As a result, officers said the firearms, ammunition and drugs – 110 grams of crack cocaine, 400 grams of heroin and 672 grams of crystal meth – were seized.

The firearms included a Norinco bullpup semi-automatic rifle, two shotguns and four handguns.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Samuel Morris, 34, now faces 46 charges.

Emily Morris, 25, faces five charges and David Morris, 48, Rachel Morris, 19, and William Morris, 22, face two charges each.

All five suspects are residents of Toronto.