

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





TORONTO -- Police have charged a suspect in connection with two bank robberies that occurred in Toronto and Barrie last month.

Police said that the first incident happened on Feb. 10 in Barrie after a man entered a bank while concealing his identify with a medical mask.

The man then allegedly handed the teller a note demanding cash and indicated that he had a firearm, police said, though no weapons were seen.

The suspect allegedly took $2,000 in cash and was then observed fleeing the area on foot as he discarded several articles of clothing, according to police.

On Feb. 20, police said that the same man allegedly entered a Toronto bank and demanded cash. The man concealed his identity with a black scarf during the incident and took off with approximately $900 in cash, police said. He was observed fleeing the area on foot.

On Tuesday, Toronto police issued a news release stating that Barrie police had identified the suspect with assistance from Toronto’s Hold Up Squad. Police said the officers were then able to locate and arrest the man. At that time, police said that officers located property and clothing related to both robberies.

As a result, Jeffrey Murdock, 40, of Toronto is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of disguise with intent.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7350. Anyomous tips cans also be left with Crime Stoppers online or at 416-222-8477.