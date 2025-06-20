Lior Samfiru reviews reveal why so many Canadians turn to him for legal help after job loss

Since co-founding Samfiru Tumarkin LLP in 2007, Lior Samfiru has represented more than 50,000 non-unionized employees across Canada.

Sponsored by:

When Toronto resident Vinci M. saw a segment of Ask a Lawyer on CP24, he had no idea it would change his family’s future. “My mom saw Lior on TV and decided to book a consultation,” he wrote in a public Google review after working with Samfiru Tumarkin LLP. “Lior and his team were AMAZING!!! My mom’s issue was solved in three weeks!”

He and his mother are not alone. Lior Samfiru, a Toronto-based employment lawyer and national co-managing partner at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, has earned more than 2,000 five-star Google reviews in Toronto, and more than 3,000 across Canada. Many of these reviews describe how clients were able to recover significant severance pay or resolve workplace disputes after being told they had no options.

“I contacted two or three lawyers before calling Lior. They were the first ones who actually explained the law clearly. I really thought it would be a long shot but it was well worth inquiring about our situation because our issue was resolved beyond our expectation,” said Nancy D., a reviewer working in Markham, Ont.

Dalah R. claimed, “I’m not a person who writes reviews, but this experience deserves it. Respectful, responsive, and results. Lior is the real deal.”

A lawyer known for turning things around

Since co-founding Samfiru Tumarkin LLP in 2007, Samfiru has represented more than 50,000 non-unionized employees across Canada. His legal victories have set precedents in wrongful dismissal, human rights, and employment contract law.

For example, in one widely reported case, Samfiru and his colleague Jon Pinkus secured a $157,000 severance award for a youth co-ordinator whose fixed-term contract was terminated early. The court ruled that the employer’s termination clause violated their client’s rights.

In another high-profile case, Samfiru spearheaded a $400-million class action lawsuit against Uber, alleging the company misclassified its drivers as independent contractors. The case, which has been certified, could pave the way for gig workers to receive minimum wage, vacation pay and other entitlements typically reserved for employees.

‘He listened to everything’

While legal results are important, many reviews emphasize something else – the human approach.

“There is a sympathetic and professional ear to listen and give guidance,” wrote Marc R., of Mississauga, Ont. “When I was let go from my former position, I was at a loss. A call to Lior and his staff was a move in the right direction… (they) were knowledgeable and very understanding of my plight.”

Another client, Shan B., described her experience this way: “He listened to everything and answered all of my questions and concerns. As a mother of a young child I greatly appreciated how they handled my situation. They are very genuine and I am so grateful to them for absolutely everything they provided.”

How much does Lior Samfiru cost?

For those who find Samfiru through reviews or TV appearances, cost is often a key concern. According to the firm, many employment law matters are handled on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients don’t pay unless the firm recovers money on their behalf.

“If you do have to pay a fee or hourly rate, it’s disclosed up front,” said one recent client. “No surprises. That transparency was part of why I chose them.”

The firm also offers free tools like the Severance Pay Calculator and the Pocket Employment Lawyer, which has allowed millions of Canadians to explore their rights before even speaking with a lawyer.

A familiar face in an uncertain time

In addition to his legal work, Samfiru is known to many through his media presence. He regularly hosts Ask a Lawyer on CP24, the Employment Law Show on CTV, and livestreams employment Q&A sessions watched by thousands across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

These broadcasts often prompt immediate calls or consultation requests.

“I first saw (his) live sessions… through my Facebook feed,” said one reviewer. “I never thought I would ever need their services (but) when the time came when I did need an employment lawyer’s help I reached out.”

A reputation built one client at a time

For Samfiru and his team, each case is more than just a legal file - it’s someone’s future. That mindset has earned him not only high-profile legal victories, but the trust of thousands across the GTA and Ontario.

In today’s legal landscape, reputation is built through results, word of mouth, and public reviews. For many who contact Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, those reviews are what gave them the confidence to reach out.

And with workplace issues continuing to evolve, Samfiru’s mission to protect employees and restore fairness is far from over.

Samfiru Tumarkin LLP represents non-unionized employees in Ontario, Alberta and B.C., and handles long-term disability denials across Canada (excluding Quebec).

To learn more about your rights, watch “Ask a Lawyer” with Lior Samfiru every Monday and Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on CP24, or visit employmentlawyer.ca to schedule a consultation.