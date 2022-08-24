An Aurora convenience store owner has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old shopper.

Police say that they began an investigation on Tuesday after the victim reported being sexually assaulted while inside Dayse Gifts Convenience Store near Wellington Street East and Yonge Street.

Police say that a suspect, identified as 70-year-old Miguel Peralta, was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of sexual interference involving a person under the age of 16.

Police have released an image of the suspect and are urging any additional victims to come forward.