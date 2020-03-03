

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- British Columbia is asking travellers from China and Iran to isolate themselves for 14 days when they return home to Canada after confirming a ninth case of COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the man in his 50s began to feel ill after he returned home from Iran last week to the Fraser Health region, which is near Vancouver.

He is in isolation at home and Henry says his family and close contacts are being monitored.

Ontario reported two more cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada to 30.

Henry says the province is actively testing those at risk and more than 1,000 tests have been done.

In a joint statement, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say the self-isolation request for those returning from China and Iran is aimed at reducing the possibility of the transmission of the illness to others.

"All other travellers who are returning to, or visiting, B.C. from outside Canada should monitor themselves and their children closely for symptoms and if any arise, limit their contact with others," the statement says, adding they should also call the province's 811 health help line.

It says those who have travel plans should monitor the federal government's travel advisories.

"Travellers should understand that as global efforts to contain COVID-19 continue, the availability of health care services in some areas may be limited and travel restrictions may be put in place suddenly."

Henry says all cases in B.C. have been successfully managed at home and no one has been severely ill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.