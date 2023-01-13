The U.S. and Japan are ready to seal an agreement to bolster U.S.-Japanese cooperation on space.

It's the latest in a series of moves by Japan as it looks to build security cooperation with allies amid growing concerns about provocative Chinese and North Korean military action.

Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday.

That's before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa sign a U.S.-Japan Space Cooperation agreement.

Kishida's Washington visit is the capstone on a weeklong tour of five European and North American capitals.