Blue Jays unveil $9 game tickets for Black Friday
The Blue Jays logo is pictured ahead of MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
Serena Lopez, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 20, 2023 3:29PM EST
Baseball fans will soon be able to scoop up tickets to select Toronto Blue Jays home games for less than the cost of going to see a movie.
But the deal is for a limited time only.
The club announced on Monday that it will begin selling $9 tickets for some 500 level seats as part of a “Black Friday” promotion that will run from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27.
The discounted tickets will be available for 17 home games, including matchups with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
Last season the cheapest box office ticket to see the Blue Jays was $20 as part of the club’s “Outfield District” promotion.
Holders of those tickets, however, did not get a reserved seat.
The $9 tickets will be available for the following games. The cost does not include taxes and fees.
- Tuesday, April 9 vs. Seattle Mariners (7:07 p.m.)
- Wednesday, April 10 vs. Seattle Mariners (3:07 p.m.)
- Monday, April 15 vs. New York Yankees (7:07 p.m.)
- Tuesday, April 16 vs. New York Yankees (7:07 p.m.)
- Wednesday, April 17 vs. New York Yankees (3:07 p.m.)
- Monday, April 29 vs. Kansas City Royals (7:07 p.m.)
- Tuesday, April 30 vs. Kansas City Royals (7:07 p.m.)
- Wednesday, May 1 vs. Kansas City Royals (3:07 p.m.)
- Monday, May 20 vs. Chicago White Sox (3:07 p.m.)
- Tuesday, May 21 vs. Chicago White Sox (7:07 p.m.)
- Wednesday, May 22 vs. Chicago White Sox (7:07 p.m.)
- Monday, June 17 vs. Boston Red Sox (7:07 p.m.)
- Tuesday, June 18 vs. Boston Red Sox (7:07 p.m.)
- Wednesday, June 19 vs. Boston Red Sox (7:07 p.m.)
- Monday, Sept. 9 vs. New York Mets (7:07 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 10 vs. New York Mets (7:07 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Sept. 11 vs. New York Mets (3:07 p.m.)