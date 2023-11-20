

Serena Lopez, CP24.com





Baseball fans will soon be able to scoop up tickets to select Toronto Blue Jays home games for less than the cost of going to see a movie.

But the deal is for a limited time only.

The club announced on Monday that it will begin selling $9 tickets for some 500 level seats as part of a “Black Friday” promotion that will run from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27.

The discounted tickets will be available for 17 home games, including matchups with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Last season the cheapest box office ticket to see the Blue Jays was $20 as part of the club’s “Outfield District” promotion.

Holders of those tickets, however, did not get a reserved seat.

The $9 tickets will be available for the following games. The cost does not include taxes and fees.