For more than two decades, a ride at Canada’s Wonderland has seen guests freefall from 47 metres above ground before swinging over those wondering if they’re brave enough to try it themselves.

“Xtreme Skyflyer” has been a staple of the Vaughan amusement park since 1996, but its time has come to an end. Canada's Wonderland recently announced that the ride has been dismantled and removed after nearly 1.2 million swings.

The decommissioning of "Xtreme Skyflyer" is part of a number of changes happening at the park ahead of its May 3 season opening.

Spokesperson Grace Peacock gave the public a behind-the-scenes look at the work underway in a video posted to TikTok, which includes the introduction of a new ride, a relocated entrance, and several renovations and construction projects.

“Moosehorn Falls,” which she described as a “giant boomerang water slide” is set to be unveiled on May 25 to coincide with the opening of the Canada’s Wonderland’s waterpark, Splash Works. According to the park’s website, the slide is inspired by the waterfalls on the Broad River along the Moosehorn Trail in Fundy National Park, N.B. and features a 13-metre, zero-gravity wall.

Peacock also teased a new entrance to the park, which will see guests travel underneath the massive roller coaster “Leviathan.”

Other changes include a facelift to the Backlot Café, a switch to electric for the beloved ride “Viking’s Rage” and a new VIP lounge exclusively for Prestige Passholders.

There’s also “a lot” of construction underway near Wonder Mountain and some of the buildings in the Alpen area of the park have been removed or relocated, including Tiny Tom Donuts.

Peacock said there will be a “special announcement” about some of the other construction projects at the park in early April.

“We think you’re going to like it,” she said.