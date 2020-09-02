TORONTO--Police have charged a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto’s west-end.

The incident occurred near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue when a woman in her 30s attended a store in the area.

The suspect approached the woman and placed an “unknown substance” on her clothing, police said. He then told the victim that she had “something on her clothing” and offered his assistance in removing the substance.

Police did not say when the incident occurred.

On August 30, Oscar Sotelo Mendoza, 37, of Toronto was arrested and charged with sexual assault, assault and fail to comply.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who may have information related to the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.