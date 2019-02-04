

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





One child sustained minor injuries after a portion of a ceiling fell at a daycare in the city’s Roncesvalles Village neighbourhood.

Crews were called to 2211 Dundas Street West, near Boustead Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a structural collapse.

“When the crews had arrived they realized there was a daycare. There was children in there,” Toronto Fire Platoon Chief John D'Aloisio told reporters at the scene.

Twenty-one children and nine staff were evacuated from the building. Toronto police said the one child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

All of the children have been picked up by their parents, D'Aloisio said.

Authorities said that Toronto Fire Services was concerned about the structure of the building and that a building inspector has been called in to investigate the incident.

“It appears, just from the quick glance and we haven’t done a full investigation just yet, but it seems to be some plaster and some ceiling tiles came down,” D'Aloisio said.

D’Aloisio said that there are some cracks in the bricks that will be inspected, but would not provide any further details about the building’s structural integrity, saying that a full investigation by a building inspector is necessary.

No further information has been provided regarding the child’s injuries.