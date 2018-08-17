

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





Staff from the City of Toronto is expected to begin work tomorrow to repair a mid-town sinkhole that residents say has been around for months, and has tomato plants growing out of it.

A Reddit user posted photos to the site on Thursday, showing thick, green, tomato plants growing out of a sinkhole surrounded by pylons.

“There's been a sinkhole on my street for several months and it hasn't been fixed so someone started growing tomatoes in it,” the caption read.

It’s unclear who planted the tomatoes in the sinkhole or installed the tomato cages.

The city sent staff to inspect the scene at 60 Poplar Plains Crescent, near Avenue Road and Dupont Street, on Friday morning.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city said crews investigated the scene and found no signs of a leak.

“The area has been made safe, and City staff will be returning to the site tomorrow to prepare for backfill and temporary restoration,” Diala Homaidan said in the statement.

She also noted that the plants will be relocated to planters at High Level Pumping Station, which is located nearby.