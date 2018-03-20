

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti announced Tuesday that he will be running provincially with the Ontario progressive Conservative Party in the riding of Brampton-Centre.

He said he handed in his nomination papers today. Mammoliti will remain a city councillor until the June election, but will relinquish his pay for the campaign period.

Mammoliti said he has the support of PC Party leader Doug Ford.

Mammoliti made the announcement on a local radio show but is expected to speak with media shortly afterwards.

More to come.