CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish

CHUM Christmas Wish

The CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish is the flagship charity initiative of Bell Media, depending on the support of listeners, viewers, sponsors, and kind-hearted community members to provide a joyful Christmas for over 250,000 individuals (children and families). It ranks among the largest toy distributors in the Greater Toronto Area, working in partnership with numerous social service organizations.

Our Mission & Vision

Our mission is to empower grassroots charities throughout the GTA and beyond to make meaningful contributions to families in need, delivering much-needed support during the holiday season. We envision a community where families experience the joy of the holidays regardless of their financial circumstances, turning holiday time into a celebration for those who give and those who receive.

Anyone up for a little Christmas in July fun?

This year, we’re bringing the holiday spirit to the sunny season, and you won’t want to miss out. Keep an eye on our website and follow us on social media for all the exciting updates coming your way.

Santa Christmas in July

Support matters!

Check out the fabulous supporters joining us, and don’t forget to scroll down for a list of toy drop-off spots where you can bring a toy to help us build our toy vault. And there’s more; we’ve got some exciting contests, a gingerbread house competition and an auction lined up—it’s going to be a blast!

CHUM thank you to our sponsors and partners

PLEASE DONATE TOYS – Here is a list of all the toy drop off locations for the whole month of July, all across the GTA, find one close to you!

Want to run a toy drive? Reach out thewish@bellmedia.ca

And Guess What! There will be summer Santa visits so keep checking back and follow us on social media. Dates and times coming soon.

Spin Master Toronto, Lobby at 225 King Street West, TorontoBoston Pizza, 5 Carlson Court & Dixon, Etobicoke
Desjardins, Lobby at 11 King Street W Toronto Boston Pizza, 7680 Markham Rd., Markham
AA Canada Inc - North York, ON Used Car DealershipBoston Pizza, 7020 Warden Avenue, Markham
First Capital, Yorkville Village, 55 Avenue Road TorontoBoston Pizza, 180 Rimrock Rd. & Allen, North York
First Capital, Shops at King Liberty, 85 Hanna Ave., TorontoBoston Pizza, 50 Courtney Park Dr., Mississauga
First Capital, Parkway Mall, 85 Ellesmere Road, ScarboroughBoston Pizza, 6978 Financial Drive & Mississauga Rd., Mississauga. 
First Capital, Meadowvale Town Centre, 6975 Meadowvale Town Centre CricleBoston Pizza, 1510 Aimco Blvd & Dixie, Mississauga
Markham Ribfest: July 4–6, 2025 – Downtown Markham Boston Pizza, 35 Square One Dr., Square One, Mississauga
Innisfil Ribfest: July 11–13, 2025 – Sunset Speedway, Innisfil Boston Pizza, 2915 Eglinton Ave W., & Erin Mills, Mississauga
Barrie Ribfest: July 25–27, 2025 – Georgian Mall, BarrieBoston Pizza, 2011 Winston Park Dr., Oakville
Thornhill Toyota, 7080 Dufferin Street, Vaughan  Boston Pizza, 499 Dundas St. W., & Neyagawa, Oakville
The Rose PICNIC, Saturday July 12th, the Canadian Film Centre Boston Pizza, 25 Cinemart Dr., & Morningside, Scarborough
PRIVATE TOY DRIVES Boston Pizza, 890 Warden Ave & Eglington, Scarborough
RBC – staff drive Boston Pizza, 250 Front St., & John, Toronto
Christmas in July 70th Birthday Party, Burlington!! Woot! Boston Pizza, 1602 The Queensway, Toronto
Boston Pizza, 2458 Queen Street E. Brampton
Boston Pizza, 65 Resolution Dr. Kennedy & Steeles, Brampton
Boston Pizza, 3255 Rutherford Rd. Vaughan Mills, Concord

CP24 CHUM CHRISTMAS IN JULY AUCTION !

We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming auction this year, featuring a fantastic array of items just waiting for your bids! Hang tight as we get everything set up on “BiddingForGood” and keep checking back—you won’t want to miss out on all the amazing treasures we have in store for you!

Golf enthusiasts !!

For golf lovers! This is the final week and opportunity to bid on an incredible golf outing featuring not one, but two celebrities. Web: https://lnkd.in/gGKq4eHTMobile: http://bforg.com/cp24chumDon’t let this chance slip away—place your bid today!

