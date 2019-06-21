Crash near Kitchener leaves 3 dead, injures child
Police are at the scene of a triple fatal crash north of Listowel. (Courtesy: OPP)
CP24.com Staff
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 9:18PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 21, 2019 9:27PM EDT
Three people are dead and a child has been injured in a crash northwest of Kitchener.
It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday at Perth County Line 88 and Perth Road 178, near Forwich Line.
The ages of the three deceased have not been released. Police say one child was taken to London's Victoria Hospital with unknown injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while the OPP investigates.