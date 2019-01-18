

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





Toronto Fire crews are fighting a two-alarm fire that broke out Friday evening at a home in the Briar Hill neighbourhood.

Twelve trucks and 45 firefighters are involved in the effort.

Toronto Fire said in a tweet that crews were attacking the fire and “conducting search operations.”

Paramedics and police are also on scene.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that there is heavy smoke in the back of the house.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said Ridelle Avenue was closed from Dufferin Street to Locksley Avenue.