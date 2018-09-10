Cyclist suffers serious injuries in Scarborough collision
Police investigate after a cyclist is struck by a vehicle near Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue on Sept. 10, 2018.
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 8:44PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 10, 2018 9:39PM EDT
Toronto police say a female cyclist is being transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
The woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
Investigators said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Roads have been blocked off to accommodate an investigation.