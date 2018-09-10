

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Toronto police say a female cyclist is being transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Investigators said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off to accommodate an investigation.