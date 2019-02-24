A list of winners so far at the 91st Academy Awards
Regina King poses with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "If Beale Street Could Talk" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 9:05PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 24, 2019 9:42PM EST
The list of the winners so far at the 91st Academy Awards:
Best supporting actress: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Foreign language film: Mexico's "Roma"
Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
Documentary feature: "Free Solo"
Makeup and hairstyling: "Vice"
Costume design: Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"
Production design: "Black Panther"
Sound Editing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Sound Mixing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Film Editing: John Ottman, "Bohemian Rhapsody"