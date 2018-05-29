ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
FILE - In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne," premiering on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. For the reboot, Roseanne will be at odds with her sister Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, over President Donald Trump. Barr said she thought it was important to show how the Conner family deals with the same issues many American families are facing. (Adam Rose/ABC via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:59PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 29, 2018 2:10PM EDT
NEW YORK - ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.
ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”
The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr's character expressed support for President Donald Trump.
Barr's tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”
She later apologized “for making a bad joke.”