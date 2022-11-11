Actor Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in the popular and critically acclaimed 'Batman: The Animated Series' has died at age 66.

DC Comics confirmed the actor’s death in a statement Friday.

“DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans,” the company said.

He died following a short battle with cancer.

Conroy, who was trained at Julliard where he roomed with Robin Williams, was a noted stage and screen actor who went on to lend his iconic voice to Batman in nearly 60 different productions.

Mark Hamill, who played the Joker opposite Conroy in the animated series, called his fellow actor "perfection.”

“He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother,” Hamill said in the statement released by DC. “He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

We’re devastated to learn about the passing of Kevin Conroy. As the voice of Batman for over 20 years, he brought joy and happiness to millions of fans around the world. He was a valued & loved part of the FAN EXPO family & we will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/F8696E10IJ — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) November 11, 2022

Conroy was also a regular figure on the convention circuit. He was scheduled to appear at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto this past summer, but had to cancel his appearance.

“We’re devastated to learn about the passing of Kevin Conroy,” Fan Expo Canada said in a tweet. “As the voice of Batman for over 20 years, he brought joy and happiness to millions of fans around the world. He was a valued & loved part of the FAN EXPO family & we will miss him dearly.”

Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy.