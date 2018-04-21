

Web Staff, CP24.com





Actor Verne Troyer, best known for his role as 'Mini-Me' in the Austin Powers films, died Saturday at the age of 49, his family and representatives announced on his Instagram account.

"Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much," a post on his Instagram account read on Saturday.

"During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately."