Actress Kirsten Dunst welcomes baby boy
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2017 file photo, actress Kirsten Dunst Actress attends the 2017 Guggenheim International Gala, hosted by Dior, at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 10:41AM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Kirsten Dunst is a first-time mom.
Her publicist says the 36-year-old actress and fiance Jesse Plemons had a healthy baby boy.
No other details were released.
Dunst and 30-year-old Plemons met in 2016 on the FX series "Fargo," where they played a married couple.