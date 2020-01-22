Agent says Monty Python star Terry Jones has died aged 77
FILE - This April 24, 2015 file photo shows Terry Jones at a special Tribeca Film Festival screening of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" in New York. Ce(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 8:01AM EST
LONDON -- Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died. he was 77 and had been suffering from dementia.
Jones's agent says he died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died "after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD."
With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python's Flying Circus, whose anarchic humour helped revolutionize British comedy.