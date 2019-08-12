

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Alanis Morissette has welcomed her third child - a baby boy named Winter Mercy.

The Ottawa-born performer announced the birth Monday on her Instagram account with a black-and-white photograph of the sleeping newborn.

“He's here,” her post read, revealing the birth date as Aug. 8.

Her husband, Mario (Souleye) Treadway, shared the same image on his account, saying to his wife, “You will forever be my heroine. Thank you for your warrior strength and ability to so deeply love.”

Morissette, 45, and Treadway are parents to eight-year-old son Ever Imre and three-year-old daughter Onyx Solace.

Treadway, 39, noted in his hashtags that all three children have been home births.

In addition to posting about her growing family, Morissette teased on social media the recording of a new album earlier this year. She's also involved in a stage version of “Jagged Little Pill,” based on music from her Grammy-winning 1995 album, set to debut on Broadway this fall.