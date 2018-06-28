

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara is headed back to the iHeartRadio MMVAs.

The Grammy winner is among the first round of performers confirmed for the massive Toronto street party, which unfolds this year in August.

Cara is no stranger to the MMVAs event, having co-hosted last year's show alongside Joe Jonas when it was called the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards.

But this year she returns carrying some major clout: she took home the Grammy Award for best new artist in January.

Cara, who hails from Brampton, Ont., is also putting the finishing touches on her second album, "The Pains of Growing," which includes the new single "Growing Pains."

Two other acts were announced for the MMVAs -- Halsey and masked electronic producer Marshmello, who takes the stage with British singer Anne-Marie for their radio hit "Friends."

The iHeartRadio MMVAs are undergoing a two major changes this year led by its owner Bell Media.

The broadcaster chose to officially abbreviate the event's name and remove a reference to the "Much Music Video Awards," the title it adopted in the mid-1990s when it aired primarily on the Canadian music video channel. It added iHeartRadio to its name in 2016 as part of a corporate partnership.

The awards show, which broadcast in mid-June for 15 years, is also returning to its roots as a late-summer shindig timed for the back-to-school season. The show will air on CTV, Much and stream through the iHeartRadio app on Aug. 26.