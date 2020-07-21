

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says if his current treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer doesn't work, he'll probably stop pursuing medical intervention.

In his touching new memoir, "The Answer Is...Reflections on My Life," the Sudbury, Ont.-raised TV personality writes that "quality of life was an important consideration" in the decision.

The seven-time Emmy Award winner says he and his wife, Jean Currivan, and their two children had "a good cry" when he told them.

Trebek adds he's "lived a good, full life," knows he's nearing the end of it, and is "not afraid of dying."

The 79-year-old, who lives in Los Angeles and turns 80 on Wednesday, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019 and has continued to work on "Jeopardy!" throughout his treatment.

His new memoir looks back on his life and career, and gives up-to-date reflections on his health, the world, and the COVID-19 pandemic.