

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canadians will be able to buy tickets to see a homegrown cast of witches and wizards in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” this spring.

Mirvish Productions says the box office for the Tony Award-winning play at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre will open on April 4.

The theatre company says an all-Canadian cast of 39 actors will star in the stage spinoff set 19 years after the last instalment in J.K. Rowling's beloved book series.

Vancouver-born, London-based Trevor White headlines as a grown-up Harry Potter, while his wife Ginny is played by Trish Lindstrom, Mirvish's “Once” in 2015.

Recent Ryerson Theatre School graduate Luke Kimball plays the Potters' son, Albus, as he heads off to their alma mater, the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Other Hogwarts alumni set to return include Stratford Festival star Sarah Afful as Hermione Granger, Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley and Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy.

Fiona Reid and Sara Farb, who starred in the show's Broadway production, will respectively join the Toronto cast as Professor McGonagall and Delphi Diggory.

Mirvish says the first block of tickets will be for performances from Oct. 23, 2020 through May 30, 2021.

The play is told in two parts, and tickets for each begin at $69, according to Mirvish.