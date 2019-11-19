All-time 'Jeopardy!' champs to vie for share of $1.5 million
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 13, 2011, file photo, "Jeopardy!" champions Ken Jennings, left, and Brad Rutter look on as an IBM computer called "Watson" beats them to the buzzer to answer a question during a practice round of the "Jeopardy!" quiz show in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. The three top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:45AM EST
LOS ANGELES - The three top money winners in "Jeopardy!" history will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January.
ABC and the quiz show's producer said Monday that Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in prime-time episodes on the network.
The first contestant to win three matches will receive $1 million. Each runner-up will take home $250,000.
Alex Trebek will host the contest, titled "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" and debuting 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 7.
Rutter is the top all-time money winner with $4.7 million, followed by Jennings with $3.4 million and Holzhauer with $2.7 million.
In a statement, Trebek said the three have proved they qualify as the "greatest," and now will compete to be "the best of the best."