ROCHESTER, N.Y. - American Girl Dolls and the strategy board game Risk have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in recognition of their influence on the toy industry.

Sand, which the group called perhaps the most universal and oldest toy in the world, was also inducted.

All three were honoured during a ceremony at the hall after winning over a panel of experts who voted for them from a group of 12 finalists.

Also in the running this year were four other competitive games: Battleship, The Settlers of Catan, Mahjong and billiards, as well as Cabbage Patch Kids, Masters of the Universe, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, the toy fire engine and the pinata.

Anyone can nominate a toy but to be considered, they must have withstood tests of time and memory, changed play or toy design and fostered learning, creativity or discovery.

American Girl Dolls, the 1986 creation of educator Pleasant Rowland, were recognized for their exploration of the country's social and cultural history.

The 18-inch historical dolls and accompanying books each offer insights into an era such as the Second World War and the Depression.

The Truly Me contemporary doll line, with its diversity of skin tones, hair and gender, followed in 1995, letting children choose a doll that looks like them.

Risk, based on the French game Le Conquete du Monde, was first published in the United States in 1959 and continues to influence other board games, hall officials said.

It challenges players to control armies and conquer the world on a game board that is a map of continents.

Sand was honored for its “opportunities for tactical, physical, co-operative, creative, and independent free play,” according to the hall of fame, which is housed inside The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

It says children recognize sand as a creative material suitable for pouring, scooping, sieving, raking, and measuring -- adding that wet sand is even better, ready for kids to construct, shape, and sculpt.