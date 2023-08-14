

The Canadian Press





Andrea Bain has been named the new full-time co-host of CTV's daytime talk series “The Social.”

The seasoned television personality, whose hosting credits include CBC's “The Goods,” has previously filled in as a guest host and is now joining full time.

The announcement was made on Monday's episode of "The Social" by departing host Elaine "Lainey" Lui, who previously announced she was leaving to focus full time on her gossip blog and entertainment news show "Etalk."

Bain has previously worked as a reporter and anchor at CTV and as an entertainment journalist at the Los Angeles-based TV station Reelzchannel.

In a Bell Media release, she says she is looking forward to bringing a "different perspective" to the talk show's analysis of the news of the day, and that the team won't shy away from complicated topics.

The show is also helmed by Melissa Grelo, Cynthia Loyst and correspondent Jess Allen. It's been on the air for more than 10 years.

OUR NEW PERMANENT CO-HOST OF THE SOCIAL, THE ONE AND ONLY….@AndreaMBain !!!!!



We are all so so so excited to officially welcome Andrea to The Social family and we hope you will too!!! pic.twitter.com/OUZIRHHgrJ — The Social (@TheSocialCTV) August 14, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.