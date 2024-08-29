

The Canadian Press





APTN will soon launch a channel with programming primarily in Indigenous languages.

The TV network announced the channel in May as part of an application to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to consolidate its four programming feeds into two -- one main channel and "APTN Languages."

This second channel, whose signal will be available to cable distributors starting Sunday, will feature APTN fare such as "Bears' Lair" and "Skindigenous" in languages including Cree, Inuktitut, Ojibwe, Mi’kmaq and Syilx.

News broadcasts will air on the channel in French and English.

There had previously been 60 hours per week of programming in Indigenous languages on APTN's main channel, which will shift to French and English broadcasts as part of the change.

Most of the programming set for the new channel originated on the main APTN feed, but the network says it plans to produce fresh content for APTN Languages.

The channel's launch coincides with APTN's 25th anniversary on Sept. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.