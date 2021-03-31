

LONDON - The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May of 2018.

That's despite the couple's claim they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, Meghan said that “three days before our wedding we got married,” with just the couple and the archbishop in attendance.

Justin Welby told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the couple were legally married at the castle on May 19th, 2018.

He said he had “a number of private and pastoral meetings” with Harry and Meghan before that, but would not disclose details of what occurred.

