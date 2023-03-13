Warning: The embedded video in this story contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

Avril Lavigne kicked a topless protestor off stage at Monday night’s Juno ceremony in Edmonton after the show was interrupted by the streaker to protest Ontario’s development of the Greenbelt.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the show was interrupted when a topless woman jumped onto the stage with the phrases ‘Save the Greenbelt’ and 'Land Back' written on their body. It appears that the protestor was wearing pasties at the time of the action.

Video shows that Avril appears to have tolerated the action for a few moments, before telling the protestor to “get the f*** off.”

�� | Topless Woman Invades the Juno Awards Stage, while Avril Lavigne introduces a performer. #JUNOAwardspic.twitter.com/PWEzyF8vQy — Avril Lavigne News (@AvrilNewsFans) March 14, 2023

In November, the Ontario government issued new regulations to remove 7,400 acres of protected Greenbelt land and open it up for housing. Officials said they expect about 50,000 new homes to be built on the former Greenbelt land, with construction to begin by no later than 2025.

The move is under investigation by both Ontario’s auditor general and integrity commissioner, and has been met with fierce criticism by some.