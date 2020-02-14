Ballet based on Atwood's 'MaddAddam' trilogy headed to National Ballet of Canada
TORONTO - The world premiere of a new full-length ballet based on author Margaret Atwood's "MaddAddam" trilogy of books is among works headed to the National Ballet of Canada.
The Toronto-based company says the "MaddAddam" production is part of its 2020/21 season, which is the final one for artistic director Karen Kain, who plans to retire in January 2021.
Award-winning choreographer Wayne McGregor is creating the piece in collaboration with Atwood.
It's set to run Nov. 21 to Nov. 29 with the same creative team behind McGregor's landmark 2015 ballet "Woolf Works."
"MaddAddam" is a co-production with The Royal Ballet, which will present the piece in London in 2022.
The post-apocalyptic story is inspired by Atwood's trilogy "Oryx and Crake," "The Year of the Flood" and "MaddAddam."