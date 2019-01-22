

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





LOS ANGELES -- Several Canadians have landed Oscar nominations.

The category for best animated short includes the Pixar production "Bao" by Toronto-raised Domee Shi.

Also on that list is "Animal Behaviour" by Vancouver's David Fine and Alison Snowden, and "Weekends" by Canadian-born director Trevor Jimenez.

Meanwhile, the live action short film category has two finalists from Montreal -- Jeremy Comte for "Fauve" and Marianne Farley for "Marguerite."

Shi is the first female director to helm a Pixar short film.

The eight-minute "Bao" is the story of "an empty-nesting Chinese mom (who) gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life."

Fine and Snowden are a husband-and-wife filmmaking team who won an Oscar in 1994 for best animated short for "Bob's Birthday."

"Animal Behaviour" was produced at the National Film Board of Canada and gives a comedic look at animals in a group therapy session.

Jimenez has been a story artist for more than 10 years, at companies including Disney Feature Animation and Pixar, where he currently works.

His film "Weekends" is set in 1980s Toronto and features hand-drawn animations.