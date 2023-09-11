

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Cineplex says last month brought the company's third highest August box office revenues of all time as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” continued to be popular among moviegoers.

The company says it brought in $68 million in box office revenues in August.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” together dubbed 'Barbenheimer' as customers made plans to see both movies, helped drive the strong sales.

“Barbie” made up a third of all box office revenues in August, while “Oppenheimer” made up another fifth.

Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob says the company saw its strongest combined results for July and August ever, with attendance nearing 2019 levels.

The company says it's anticipating crowds of fans will flock to theatres in October for the “Taylor Swift Eras Tour” concert movie, for which it's already brought in more than $4.7 million in pre-sales.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.