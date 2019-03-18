

Gillian Flaccus, The Associated Press





BEND, Ore. - A Blockbuster Video in Bend, Oregon, is the last one on the planet after the only other Blockbuster, in Australia, announced it's closing on March 31.

Running the dated franchise has its challenges.

The computers must be rebooted using floppy disks, and employees write membership cards by hand because the dot-matrix printer broke.

But the store is now booming with business from long-time locals as well as tourists from as far away as Taiwan who snap selfies and buy souvenirs.

The store manager has ordered T-shirts and other souvenirs that say “The Last Blockbuster on the Planet,” and orders are already streaming in.

General manager Sandi Harding says the location has several years left on its lease and isn't going anywhere anytime soon.