

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- CTV says Ben Mulroney will step down as anchor of celebrity news show “etalk” to make room for “diverse voices” after a scandal involving his wife, Jessica Mulroney.

Ben Mulroney made the announcement on Monday's broadcast of “Your Morning.” He will continue to host the morning talk show and cover red-carpet events for “etalk.”

He told his co-hosts he hopes his “etalk” replacement is Black, Indigenous or a person of colour.

He also addressed the controversy surrounding Jessica Mulroney, who was accused of harassing lifestyles influencer Sasha Exeter earlier this month.

CTV dropped Jessica Mulroney's reality series “I Do, Redo” after Exeter said the celebrity stylist threatened her livelihood and “tried to silence a Black woman.”

Ben Mulroney told viewers Monday that he and his wife, who has stepped away from professional engagements, are committed to learning more about anti-Black racism and understanding our “blind spots.”

