Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies
This 2017 photo provided by Mona Wood-Sword shows Beth Chapman in Honolulu. The wife of reality TV bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman is in a medically induced coma, a report said. Chapman is in the intensive care unit of Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Mona Wood-Sword via AP)
Jennifer Kelleher, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 12:52PM EDT
HONOLULU -- Beth Chapman, the brash, buxom and blonde wife and co-star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman has died.
A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Beth Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen?s Medical Center after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51.
She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. A tumour was removed and she was cancer-free. But she was later diagnosed with lung cancer.
Doctors at a Honolulu hospital put her in a coma last week to relieve her pain.
In 2016, Chapman was elected president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.
The A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter" was cancelled in 2012. The Chapmans later starred in other similar reality shows.