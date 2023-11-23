

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN





(CNN) — On this Thanksgiving Day, we’re thankful for Beyoncé, who debuted a new trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” during NBC’s Macy’s Day Parade broadcast Thursday morning.

“It’s Beyoncé wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving,” she said in an introductory clip before showing the trailer.

The sneak peek starts with the “Break My Soul” singer teaching her 6-year-old daughter Rumi a “trick” to capture quality video content with a cell phone, telling her, “You gotta turn it to the side.”

Rumi is heard responding to her mom and turning the camera on its side to give a straightforward view of the Grammy-winner.

“I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point,” Beyoncé says in the trailer, as clips of the singer are shown.

“We are creating our own world, this is my reward. Nobody can take that away from me,” she adds.

According to an official synopsis for the film, it is “about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

Beyoncé wrapped her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour last month and announced she’ll be releasing the concert film on December 1.

Tickets for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” are available now.