

The Associated Press





Beyonce brought her star power to a pre-wedding party for the daughter of India's richest mogul.

The 37-year-old singer performed Sunday and sang some of her hits such as "Crazy In Love" and "Perfect." Guests included Hillary Clinton and a host of Bollywood stars in the historic Indian city of Udaipur.

Beyonce posted a photo on Instagram of one of her outfits and a video giving a sneak peak of her performance.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha, is marrying Anand Piramal on Wednesday.