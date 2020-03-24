

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Just over a week after announcing production was still underway on "Big Brother Canada" despite the global COVID-19 crisis, producers now say the reality series has ended early.

Global and Insight Productions say production on season 8 is now done in light of developments in Ontario on the fight against the pandemic.

The companies say they have no plans to resume production at a later date for this season, which was scheduled to end May 21.

The final two episodes will air this Wednesday and next Wednesday, April 1. A winner will not be named.

Last week the companies said the Toronto-shot series had eliminated its live studio audience and heightened on-site sanitation and other precautionary safety measures.

They also noted the sequestered contestants had been given "a thorough update" about the outbreak situation and chose to remain on the show.

The eighth season of "Big Brother Canada" debuted with 16 Canadian contestants March 4 on Global -- before the virus outbreak was declared a pandemic.

The series unfolds in real-time and sees contestants living together in a house while cameras follow their every move, with no exposure to the outside world.

They compete in mental/physical challenges for a chance to win a grand prize of $100,000.

Since there will be no winner this season, plans for the prize money will be revealed in the final episode, a publicist said.

Insight Productions said last week that the production had a resident doctor who had assessed and determined no houseguests had exhibited any signs or symptoms related to COVID-19.

The production company said the houseguests were also each provided a letter from home.

"Even though it hurts to say goodbye to the season, it's the right thing to do," "Big Brother Canada" host Arisa Cox said in a statement Tuesday.

"On behalf of the incredible people who put this show together, thank you to everyone who started this journey with us. Please take care and be safe!"

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.