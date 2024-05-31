

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press





Toronto comedian Mae Martin took a moment to jest about the troubled state of the homegrown entertainment industry at Friday's Canadian Screen Awards.

During their opening monologue, the evening's host said several friends sent them "encouraging" articles in the leadup to the show with the headline, "Can the Canadian Screen Awards Save an Industry in Crisis Mode?"

Martin joked that puts a lot of pressure on their "mild jokes" but says there are tons of reasons to celebrate.

Martin says they've known many people in the audience for years, including "Baroness von Sketch Show" actor Carolyn Taylor and "BlackBerry" star Jay Baruchel.

Baruchel is up for best comedy performance for the rollicking dramedy about the rise and fall of an era-defining smartphone. "BlackBerry" also competes for best film and director.

Among TV contenders, the Crave/APTN series "Little Bird" is up for best drama series and best lead drama performer for Ellyn Jade and Darla Contois.

"BlackBerry" director Matt Johnson was among the early arrivals at the buzzing red carpet, where he appeared in a navy blue suit and matching headband.

He was accompanied by Baruchel, who rocked a striped blazer with matching shorts and "Hockey Night in Canada" socks.

"It's all gravy," Baruchel said of the accolades.

"We made a movie that we're proud of and people seem to dig it and anything else on top of that is a gift."

"BlackBerry" already collected 11 trophies at a gala Thursday that handed out the bulk of the film prizes, nabbing best adapted screenplay, best cinematography and best supporting comedy performer for U.S. actor Glenn Howerton.

Highlights of Friday's two-hour gala were to be broadcast as a one-hour special on CBC and CBC Gem later that evening.

Martin joked that they were ready to boost Canada's screen industry with their comedic prowess.

"I think tonight we're going to do it!" said Martin. "It's a lot of pressure on my mild jokes but I think we can do it."

Set in 1990s Waterloo, Ont., "BlackBerry" follows the Icarus-like ascent of the BlackBerry mobile device and its inventors. Baruchel stars as company co-founder Mike Lazaridis and Howerton plays co-CEO Jim Balsillie. "BlackBerry" entered the race as the most nominated film in the 11-year history of the Screen Awards with 17 nods.

Other best film contenders are drag queen drama "Solo," sci-fi horror "Infinity Pool," teen love dramedy "Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person," psychological thriller "Red Rooms (Les chambres rouges)" and workplace abuse portrait "Richelieu."

"Little Bird," centred on a '60s Scoop survivor fostered by a Jewish family in Montreal, took home 11 trophies at a pair of galas honouring craft and television programs and performances Thursday, including best drama ensemble, best casting and best supporting drama performer for Braeden Clarke.

Co-created by Toronto's Jennifer Podemski and Ottawa's Hannah Moscovitch, it features a largely Indigenous cast and creative team and began the race with 19 nominations.

The six-part show faces off against CBC's "Essex County" and "Plan B," Hollywood Suite's "Slasher: Ripper" and CTV's "Transplant" for best drama series.

The seventh and final season of CBC sitcom "Workin' Moms" is among the contenders for best comedy series, competing with Crave's "Letterkenny" and "Bria Mack Gets A Life," CTV's "Shelved" and CBC's "Son of a Critch."

The annual celebration of the best in homegrown film, television and digital media is run by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

Traditionally, the bash has been broadcast live to home viewers but this year's edition will air as a one-hour show comprised of taped tributes and highlights from the two-hour gala.

In an interview earlier this week, Academy CEO Tammy Frick said "the majority of the show will very much feel like a live show."

She said the organization "listened" to feedback on last year's pre-taped hour-long telecast hosted by Samantha Bee, which was largely panned for featuring segments taped in New York well-ahead of the announcement.

In the days leading up to the telecast, that experiment drew criticism from industry figures including Eugene Levy, who argued Canadian creators deserved a live celebration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.