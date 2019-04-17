Both sides want Weinstein's N.Y. sex assault trial closed to media
In this photo from Thursday, Dec. 20 2018, Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Supreme Court for a hearing on his sexual assault case. Both sides in the case want the press and the public barred from the Weinstein's next court appearance on April 26. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 3:38PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Both sides in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault case want the media and the public barred from the disgraced movie mogul's next court appearance.
Prosecutors argue the April 26 hearing should be closed to protect Weinstein's right to a fair trial and for the privacy of women whose allegations against him aren't part of the underlying criminal case.
Prosecutors want the women to testify at Weinstein's June 3 trial to show he has had a pattern of violating women. They also expect to discuss evidence that could be used against Weinstein if he testifies.
Weinstein's lawyers say news coverage of the hearing could taint the jury pool. Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.
News organizations say they'll fight to keep the hearing open. A judge says he'll hear from them before deciding.