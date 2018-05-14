

The Associated Press





LONDON - The menu for the reception after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will feature a bonanza of British produce.

Royal chef Mark Flanagan said Monday many of the dishes will be made from seasonal produce, including many from estates belonging to Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Markle have personally tasted all the menu items ahead of Saturday's wedding, though details have not been announced.

The food will be produced at the royal kitchens at Windsor Castle in the coming days.

Some 600 guests are expected at the reception immediately following the ceremony.

Flanagan says the wedding timing is ideal because British vegetables are coming into season. He says the recent spate of warm spring weather has helped meet the couple's goals of relying extensively on British produce.