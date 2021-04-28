

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for 13 years.

A judge has scheduled June 23rd as the date to hear from her.

Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, did not say what she would specifically like to say.

It would be the first known time in more than two years that the 39-year-old pop star has spoken in court.

The last time, on May 10th, 2019, the courtroom was sealed.

None of what she said became public.

Spears, through Ingham, has been pushing for more transparency in the court proceedings and documents of the conservatorship.

As with nearly every Spears hearing, about 50 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement picketed outside the downtown courthouse.

Spears herself has said in court documents and on social media that she welcomes the support for her and scrutiny of her circumstances that have come from fans.

Through Ingham, she has been pushing in court to incrementally exercise more control over her life and finances.

But she has yet to request that the court end the conservatorship.