BTS cancels concerts in South Korean capital due to virus
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS pose for photos during the Golden Disk Awards in Seoul, South Korea. BTS canceled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns about a soaring viral outbreak in South Korea, the band’s management agency said Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:51PM EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - K-pop superstar group BTS has cancelled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns about a soaring viral outbreak in South Korea.
The band's management agency said Friday: “We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR ... has been cancelled.”
A statement from Big Hit Entertainment says the band was supposed to perform on April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.
It said the COVID-19 “outbreak has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April.”
The coronavirus that causes the new illness has infected more than 2,000 people and killed 13 others in South Korea in the largest outbreak outside mainland China.