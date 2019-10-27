California surgeon to be prosecuted on drug, assault charges
Reality show doctor Grant Robicheaux, second from right, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, right, listen as Robicheaux's attorney Philip Cohen, left, speaks outside court in Newport Beach, Calif., following their hearing on new criminal charges involving five additional victims Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. The pair were previously charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women. The Orange County district attorney's office said the additional charges include kidnapping and rape by use of drugs. Robicheaux, 38, and Riley, 31, pleaded not guilty to all counts. A judge ordered their bail to be raised to $1 million each, up from $100,000 each. Man at rear is unidentified. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 8:18AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 27, 2019 8:55AM EDT
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - A California surgeon who appeared on reality TV and his girlfriend will face prosecution on charges they drugged and sexually assaulted seven women.
The Orange County Register reports prosecutors announced Friday they'll proceed with the case against Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley.
Their attorneys declined to comment.
Authorities say some of the alleged victims met Robicheaux and Riley at social events in Southern California where they became intoxicated and ended up at Robicheaux's apartment.
The suspects have denied the allegations. Robicheaux, an orthopedic surgeon from Newport Beach, once appeared in a reality TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.”
The case got pulled into an election year battle in 2018. But the new district attorney, Todd Spitzer, reevaluated the case and decided to pursue charges.
